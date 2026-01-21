Recall expanded after quarantined tuna shipped amid botulism concerns

A seafood company is expanding a recall after discovering that products previously pulled from shelves were mistakenly shipped to stores.

Tri-Union Seafoods said a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined canned tuna tied to a voluntary recall announced in February 2025. The company said the products were originally recalled because the can's seal could be compromised. There's concern that the food could be contaminated with a bacterium that can cause botulism, a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

The affected products include Genova yellowfin tuna in olive oil (5-ounce, four-pack) and Genova yellowfin tuna in extra-virgin olive oil with sea salt (5 ounces).

They were distributed to grocery stores in several states, including Meijer in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Giant Foods in Maryland and Virginia also received the product, as did Safeway, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in California.

Consumers can identify the recalled cans by their “best if used by” dates: Jan. 17, 2028; Jan. 21, 2028; and Jan. 24, 2028.

Federal officials have not said if there have been any illnesses linked to the recalled tuna, but consumers are urged to dispose of the items even if they do not look or smell spoiled.