DermaRite recalls soap products over risk of potentially deadly sepsis infection

DermaRite Industries has voluntarily recalled a range of soaps and cleaning products due to the presence of contamination that may cause life-threatening sepsis infections.

The recall applies to certain antiseptic soaps and analgesics sold as DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, and Perigiene.

DermaRite says the products may have been contaminated with Burkholderia cepecia, a bacteria that may cause potentially serious infections in humans. The risk ranges from local infections in cases of skin lesions to potentially life-threatening sepsis in immunocompromised individuals, where an infection may spread through the bloodstream.

A full list of the recalled products is available on DermaRite's website.

DermaRite has asked customers to destroy any products that may be subject to recall.

There have been no reports of illness associated with the contaminated products, DermaRite says.

The FDA, which is aware of the recall, maintains a reporting line to gather information about adverse health effects that may be associated with the use of the recalled products.