Child car seats recalled over choking hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there have been 11 reports of children picking the foam and placing it in their mouth or nose.
Evenflo
Recalled Evenflo car seat
Thousands of children’s car seats are being recalled because of a choking hazard.

The recall affects certain models of Evenflo’s Revolve360 Slim seats with model numbers beginning with 3681.

The company said a child could “reach behind the cushion, pick, and dislodge the foam from the headrest,” creating a choking risk if the foam is placed in the mouth.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there have been 11 reports of children picking the foam and placing it in their mouth or nose. The company notes that the foam is non-toxic and injuries have been reported.

Free repair kits will be sent to customers whose information is on file. Others can request a kit, which includes protective materials to block access to the foam, by contacting Evenflo.

The company said customers may continue using the seats while waiting for the repair, as long as the child has not been able to reach or remove the foam in the headrest.

