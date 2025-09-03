SNAP benefit cuts begin taking effect, changing how many Americans buy food

Changes to SNAP benefits included in former President Donald Trump's tax law are starting to take effect, with more changes expected over the next couple of years.

The modifications cut purchasing power for families and are making impacts on grocers across the country.

An estimated 2.4 million fewer Americans will collect food stamps in what's considered the largest cut to SNAP in history.

For some grocery retailers, that might actually be a benefit. Large discount grocers like Walmart and BJ's Wholesale that focus on value could see more shoppers.

Shoppers who use pricier options like Target are likely to shift where they buy groceries as they tighten their belts.

