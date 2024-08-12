Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, when children enjoy playing sports, they are more likely to stay engaged in athletic activities and maintain physical activity as they grow.

This enjoyment contributes to their overall health, supporting their physical development, mental well-being and self-esteem throughout their lives. Yet, how are American families supposed to pay for these sports when the average annual cost is almost $900?

The average household budgets around $890 for back-to-school shopping according to Capital One Shopping Research. And as parents start preparing their kids for school, they're also preparing for fall sports. Whether it's club sports or beginner recreation league, every parent will have to drop some dollars on equipment.

Erin Hirsch's daughter plays club lacrosse. "[We spend] about $1,200 for the year for the actual, like, club. And then I don't know how much uniforms will be," said Hirsch.

When it comes to club sports, Erin Hirsch isn't alone.

Bob Jarvis is a father of four. He quit his corporate job and opened a Play It Again Sports franchise.

The store specializes in both new and used equipment — and for parents trying to save a few bucks, that might be the perfect way to save.

"This skate, right here. New. That's $950. And we're selling it for $200. So pretty good deal. If we go, you know, and on the other end of the spectrum, right here. Here's your little kid skate — 35 bucks, right? We get him out there, we get him started right in a very reasonable manner," Jarvis said.

A study by the Aspen Institutes Sports and Society Program shows the average parent spends around $880 per year on their child's primary sport. That figure includes fees, equipment and travel.

The same organization found parents can spend as much as $20,000 for ice hockey in the course of their child's education, and more than $14,000 for baseball.

Brian Gearity is a professor at the University of Denver where he prepares future coaches, and his teaching includes the market for athletes.

"If you think about the beginning of youth sports and physical education in the country [in the] 1900s, being in the schools, you didn't have a lot of otherwise organized youth sports. So, it has changed dramatically over the last 120 years to where capitalist folks have figured out that we can profit from youth sports," Gearity said.

"Big drivers are going to be, the desire to get a college scholarship, especially now with ... more money going into college sports and athletes themselves being brands and being able to profit off of their name, image and likeness," he added.

While there are ways to currently cut corners when it comes to paying for youth sports, Gearity thinks Universities can ultimately play a big role. "I would love to see colleges become more affordable or free and watch the pressure in sports decline, because that pressure on the kids to get a college scholarship is always there," he said.

Gearity believes by bringing the price of college down, the need for a scholarship diminishes. Ultimately, he says he thinks society needs to change their priorities.

But until then, it's the little things,like saving on gear that can stretch that budget a long way — especially if you're funding more than one child.

"That adds up for one child," Jarvis said, "What if you have two children. What if you have four children, right? And everybody's at a different place in life? And so, you know, if you can save some money, why not save some money?"