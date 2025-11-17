5 Days of Feasting: Make these baked maple pecan apples with oat streusel

Looking to serve something a little different this Thanksgiving — something with a real wow factor?
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica De Luis is putting a twist on the classics. Here’s her recipe for an alternative to traditional apple pie.
Baked Maple Pecan Apples with Oat Streusel
Serves: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 35–40 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 large apples (Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, or Fuji), peeled and cored (keep apples whole)
- 4 tbsp (½ stick) unsalted butter, divided into cubes
- ½ cup pecans, chopped
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 8 Medjool dates, pitted
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 1/16 tsp salt
Oat Streusel Topping
- ¾ cup rolled oats
- 4 tbsp almond flour (or oat flour)
For Baking
- ¼ cup water
Optional Toppings for Serving
- Whipped cream or Greek yogurt
- Extra drizzle of maple syrup or sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and lightly grease a small baking dish.
- Peel and core the apples, keeping them whole.
- Place each apple in a non-stick or greased baking dish. They should be snug and stand up.
- In a food processor, combine the rest of the ingredients, except for the oats and flour, until a paste forms.
- Divide the paste into two portions.
- Use half of the mixture to stuff each apple cavity from the top and the bottom.
- Add the remaining mixture to a bowl with the oats and flour.
- Use your hands or a spatula to mix this until crumbles form.
- Use your hands or a spoon to top each apple with the streusel, pressing slightly to stick.
- Pour water into the bottom of the pan.
- Loosely cover the baking dish with parchment and tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove the parchment and foil and bake for another 10–15 minutes, until the apples are tender and the topping is golden. Watch closely!
- When done, the apple should be tender, but not mushy.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or Greek yogurt and an extra drizzle of maple syrup.
Watch 5 Days of Feasting during "Morning Rush" all this week at 9:30 a.m. ET, streaming on Scripps News.