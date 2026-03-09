Need a travel snack for kids? Try these crispy buffalo chickpeas

It’s Spring Break season, and many parents are packing snacks to keep kids happy while traveling, but they still have to make it through airport security.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a healthy, kid-approved snack that fits in a small container and is easy to bring through the airport.

Crispy buffalo chickpeas

Ingredients



1 can (15.5 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp avocado oil

1-2 tbsp hot sauce (depending on preferred spice level)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ - ¼ tsp chili powder (depending on preferred spice level)

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp onion powder

⅛ tsp cumin

⅛ tsp garlic powder

Instructions

