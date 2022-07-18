Lego Re-Created The Dunder Mifflin Set From ‘The Office’

You will soon be able to build a Lego version of everyone’s favorite workplace: Dunder Mifflin!

The new “The Office” Lego set has 1,164 pieces and lets you build multiple areas of the building, including the reception area, Michael’s office, Jim and Dwight’s desk island, Phyllis and Stanley’s desks and the conference room. Michael’s office even slides out for display.

Made for ages 18 and older, the set includes 15 Lego minifigures to represent Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Kelly Kapoor, Stanley Hudson, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin. Twelve of the minifigures have two facial expressions, so you can turn the heads around to display different emotions.

You’ll also get a Lego figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage, and tons of accessories. Many reference memorable moments from the show, like a stapler in gelatin (one of Jim’s many pranks on Dwight), a Dundie trophy, Michael’s “World’s Best Boss” mug, Jim’s engagement ring for Pam, Michael’s screenplay, Dwight’s hidden weapons and Kevin’s pot of chili.

The set is a result of a user-submitted proposal that got enough votes to become a Lego Ideas product. The idea is from Jaijaj Lewis, who has been working on various designs since 2014. After getting enough supporters, the idea went to the next stage and has now been officially approved for production.

“The Office” Lego set will hit stores and the Lego website on Oct. 1, 2022, for $119.99. But you can pre-order it right now from Walmart and it will be shipped to your address once it’s released.

This is just one of a few Lego sets designed for popular television shows. You’ll also find sets for “Sesame Street,” “Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory.” and “Friends.”

The “Friends” Lego set includes bricks to build a mini version of the group’s beloved coffee shop, Central Perk, plus a big orange sofa, an armchair, a table, a cookie jar, coffee cups and a menu board. Of course, you’ll also get Lego versions of Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey, along with Gunther, Central Perk’s barista.

Do you have a favorite Lego set?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.