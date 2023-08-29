This Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece is perfect for your holiday table

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fall is around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about your plans for the holidays, including decorating your home. And this year, Lego has some beautiful ideas for your Thanksgiving table. In fact, the toy maker released a Dried Flower Centerpiece set that’s just as gorgeous as the real thing.

The 812-piece set — for sale for just $40 on Amazon right now — features a floral design in warm autumn colors, including red, orange, yellow, brown and forest green. The focal points of the centerpiece, a rose and gerbera daisy, are surrounded by smaller blooms, leaves and shrubs. Once complete, the model can be used as a table centerpiece or displayed on a wall in your home.

The product, designed for adults ages 18 and older, measures 15.04 by 10.32 by 2.22 inches when completed.

The Dried Flower Centerpiece is part of Lego’s Botanical Collection, which encompasses a variety of plants and bouquet options. For example, the 878-piece Bonsai Tree Building set comes with whimsical cherry blossom flowers or green leaves, allowing builders to customize their creation.

Or the 771-piece Succulent set has nine different colorful decorative plants that you can display together or individually. For the ultimate challenge, the 939-piece Wildflower Bouquet set sports eight different types of blooms, including ones inspired by poppies, lavender, cornflowers and daisies, and stems you can customize to the length of your choice.

Whether you get the Dried Flower Centerpiece set or one of the others, any of the finished Lego projects will be a beautiful addition to your holiday table. Plus, they won’t wilt or require any watering and can be displayed year after year.

Not up for Legos? No worries — there are tons of other fun Thanksgiving centerpiece ideas out there. Consider a collection of pumpkins or something edible, such as turkey-shaped butter or chocolate. Also: Don’t forget to decorate your front porch. which could include hanging a festive wreath.

Happy fall! How do you plan to decorate your Thanksgiving table this year?

