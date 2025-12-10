Large fire damages Reisdorf Brothers Facility in North Java

NORTH JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A large overnight fire caused significant damage to Reisdorf Brothers Inc., a feed mill and farm store, early Wednesday morning, prompting a major multi-department response and leaving two firefighters with minor injuries.

According to the North Java Fire Department, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. for a structure fire with flames visible from the warehouse portion of the facility. First Assistant Chief Kyle Meyer said that because of his familiarity with the building, second and third alarms were immediately activated.

"At around 3:30 this morning, we got called out for a structure fire with flames showing, and I was told it was the warehouse," Meyer said. "At that time, we activated our second and third alarms because I am very familiar with the structure."

wkbw

Roughly 15 fire companies from across Wyoming County and surrounding areas responded. When crews arrived, Meyer said flames were already through the roof, and heavy heat and smoke prevented an employee on site from moving trucks and equipment out of the building.

Firefighters worked for nearly eight hours to gain control of the fire. Meyer said the building contained trucks, stored equipment and flammable materials such as wood shavings, all of which contributed to the intensity of the fire. Winter weather also made conditions more dangerous, with cold temperatures turning surfaces to ice.

"The cold making ice everywhere did not help on scene, making everything else slippery," Meyer said.

wkbw

The feed mill and farm store sustained significant damage, though the company reported that its office has reopened and is able to take orders. Meyer said the damage estimates are expected to be over $1 million.

This is not the first time Reisdorf Brothers has experienced a major fire. In 2021, a blaze at the same location caused an estimated $2 million in damage and took firefighters more than six hours to bring under control.

Meyer said two firefighters suffered minor injuries during Wednesday's response. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WATCH: Large fire damages Reisdorf Brothers Facility in North Java