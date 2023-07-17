Krispy Kreme has a new collection of doughnuts with M&M’s

Krispy Kreme is partnering with an iconic brand for the first time in the U.S., giving us brand-new doughnuts loaded with one of the most popular candies in the country: M&M’s!

The new limited-time-only Krispy Kreme M&M’s Collection includes four doughnuts either covered or filled with M&M’s Minis milk chocolate candies.

Kicking off the collection is the Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’s. The doughnut is made to look like a red M&M. It’s hand-dipped in icing and even topped with an “M” candy piece. As the name suggests, you can bite into one and encounter a filling of M&M’s Minis.

The Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s and the Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s are glazed doughnuts with chocolate icing. Both are covered in M&M’s Minis and what Krispy Kreme calls “crispy rainbow dots.”

For peanut butter fans, the Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’s is filled with Peanut Butter Kreme Filling and dipped in peanut butter icing. It’s then covered in chopped peanut M&M’s and rainbow dots; a chocolate drizzle completes the treat.

The Krispy Kreme M&M’s Collection is available for a limited time individually or as a specialty dozen that comes with four Chocolate Iced Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s, four Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s and four Original Glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

You can also get the Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s in an assorted box of 16. Or, find a six-pack of the Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s at select grocery stores including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Bros., Wakefern and more.

While this is the first time Krispy Kreme and M&M’s have teamed up, the doughnut shop is no stranger to pairing with well-known brands to create one-of-a-kind treats.

Previous partnerships have included everything from Reese’s and Butterfinger to Twix and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The shop most recently teamed up with Biscoff Cookie Butter in January and Oreo and Chips Ahoy! in April.

Will you be heading to Krispy Kreme to try the new M&M’s doughnuts?

