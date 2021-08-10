Krispy Kreme Has 2 New S’mores Doughnuts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nothing beats sitting around a campfire making s’mores on a summer night … well, maybe one thing can beat that: enjoying a s’more for breakfast.

Krispy Kreme and Hershey’s have teamed up to make this decadent idea a reality with a new treat for those who love both doughnuts and chocolate. For a limited in time, s’mores fans will find two s’mores-inspired doughnuts on Krispy Kreme menus nationwide: the S’mores Classicâ¯Doughnut and S’mores Fudge Cakeâ¯Doughnut.

The S’mores Classic Doughnut is filled with marshmallow Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow Kreme and chocolate icing and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

The S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut has even more chocolate, as it starts with a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut. It is then dipped in marshmallow icing, drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with chocolate chips.

You can order the doughnuts individually or as part of a S’mores Lovers Dozen. Each dozen contains four each of S’mores Classic, S’mores Fudge Cake and Original Glazed.

If you don’t have a Krispy Kreme nearby, you can always try your hand at making your own s’mores doughnuts. While it’s more complicated than just picking up some doughnuts on your way to work, this recipe from The Spruce Eats includes crushed graham crackers and looks absolutely delicious.

You can also try making s’mores cupcakes! There are many delicious takes on this concept, including this recipe that features marshmallow filling, graham cracker crust and milk chocolate ganache topping. Heavenly!

Of course, it’s easiest to simply make some s’mores before the summer is over. You can even buy a Hershey’s s’mores kit that has three kinds of candy bars (Hershey’s milk chocolate bars, Hershey’s Cookies N’ Creme bars and Reese’s bars) and everything else you need to make s’mores.

Will you be having some s’mores before summer ends?

