Kohl’s and Macy’s are hiring 130,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

With the uncertainty caused by historic inflation rates, higher prices on essential products and a decrease in imported goods, many businesses are reporting that they’re wary about hiring for the holiday season. Deloitte predicts that holiday retail sales will only increase between 4% and 6% in 2022, compared with 15.1% during the 2021 season.

However, some retailers have announced they will still hire a significant number of seasonal employees: Amazon plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers, and Target is looking for 100,000.

Recently, Kohl’s announced it is hiring 90,000 associates, and Macy’s announced it seeks to fill more than 40,000 seasonal positions.

Seasonal Positions at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is hiring for seasonal roles across the company. Positions are available in more than 1,100 retail stores, e-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers. This also includes positions at the retailer’s 300 store omni power centers, which serve as mini fulfillment centers within store locations.

Seasonal employees are paid weekly and receive a 15% associate discount with 35% off on select associate shop days. In addition, those who work at least 30 hours a week are eligible for medical benefits.

Kohl’s will hold a hiring event Nov. 3-5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Interested applicants will have on-the-spot interviews and can receive a job offer on the same day.

Alternatively, job seekers can go to Kohl’s seasonal jobs page to view and apply for open positions, or text APPLY to 24508. Kohl’s will conduct interviews over the phone, and most applicants receive a response within 24 hours of their interview.

Seasonal Positions at Macy’s

Macy’s is hiring more than 41,000 employees at all of its stores, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, as well as its supply chain locations and call centers. Many positions can become permanent if desired.

“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer, said in a press release. “Whether you are looking to earn extra money for the holidays or start a career in retail, we are excited to offer more than 41,000 opportunities to join our amazing team and shape the future of retail.”

Macy’s offers flexible scheduling and wages starting at $15 an hour. In addition, employees receive a merchandise discount and can earn referral bonuses of up to $500 for any new hire they recruit.

The company encourages anyone interested to apply online or contact their local stores and supply chain locations for hiring events with on-the-spot interviews. Applications take as few as five minutes, and most job offers are made within 48 hours.

