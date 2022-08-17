Kenmore woman says her daughter's Kia was broken into after TikTok challenge went viral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a crime that's now taking off on TikTok. Thieves are posting videos of themselves breaking into cars and teaching others how to do it. It's part of what some are calling the "Kia challenge" and now local law enforcement says they're seeing the pattern here.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Kenmore police both posting these warnings on Facebook. The Sheriff describing an "alarming increase" in stolen cars and vehicle break-ins.

Detectives in Kenmore say Kia models from 2011 to 2021 are most at risk and Hyundai models between 2015 and 2021.

While this may be entertainment for some, it's impacting the everyday lives of people in our community.

Police want those responsible to know this is a serious crime. We spoke with a woman whose car was targeted this week in Kenmore.

Teresa Webb and her family got a rude awakening early Monday morning when police knocked on the door of their Kenmore home around 2 a.m. Someone broke into her daughter's 2020 Kia Forte and tried to steal it.

The back window was smashed and the steering column torn apart. Teresa says, "I guess we're fortunate that they weren't able to start her car or somebody came and scared them away." She said the fact that this is linked to a TikTok challenge "blows my mind."

The viral challenge shows people how to steal a Kia or Hyundai by using a screwdriver and a phone charging cable. Webb says officers believe a USB cord in her daughter's car made her vehicle a prime target.

Ian Meyer of Ziebart in Hamburg says the cars being targeted have a turn-to-start ignition system. He says installing a remote starter could prevent this from happening to you. Meyer says, "with our gold remote you also get the drone mobile app to where anywhere in the world you have cell phone signal you can lock it, unlock it, see the GPS position."

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says there has been a huge spike in car thefts in the last 10 days. He wants those responsible to know this is not a game! The Sheriff explains, "The other part of this issue is a lack of consequences when you do commit those crimes. Right now the way things are structured in New York State it's basically a catch-and-release type system. We saw earlier this year an individual, an 18-year old that was arrested 8 times in 54 days! That is absolutely absurd."

Teresa Webb says this has also been a huge inconvenience for her family. Her daughter's car is in the shop and they have to take turns driving each other to and from work. "Right now we're sharing vehicles and another thing, because of every area having shortages..... we're waiting for a place to get a rental. Rental places are out of vehicles right now." Her message to those committing these crimes? "Stop! Stop! You're just putting so many lives in turmoil right now."

