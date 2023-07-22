Jamie Foxx breaks silence on April medical emergency

Academy Award-winning actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx is finally breaking his silence after enduring a life-threatening health scare that he says almost cost him his life.

Reflecting on the experience that unfolded three months ago and led to his hospitalization, Foxx, 55, admits he was uncertain if he would pull through.

While the exact details of what happened remain private, the actor put an end to speculations and dispelled rumors surrounding the nature of his health scare in an emotional video posted on Instagram, which shed light on the gravity of the situation he faced.

"Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working. They said I was paralyzed; I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back," said Foxx. "I just wanna say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got."

Foxx was hospitalized in April with what his daughter Corinne described only as a "medical complication," which led the public to speculate on the cause of his health emergency.

In the video shared Friday night, Foxx went on to credit his sister and his daughter for saving his life but also explained why the nature of his health condition was not disclosed at the time.

"I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," Foxx said. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

Foxx says that he’s able to work now and that we will see him out and about soon.

