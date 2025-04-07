"It's not ideal': Inmates sentenced to New York State prisons are filling county jails

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Corrections officers are no longer picketing outside state prisons. But the impact of their strike in February and March is lingering.

At the beginning of the strike, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision halted new intakes to the prisons. That meant sentenced defendants would remain at county jails.

Now, sheriffs say their jails are filling up and it’s starting to cause financial issues.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said that the Niagara County Jail is now holding on to 39 inmates who should already be in state prisons. The jail holds 447 people. On Monday morning, it was up to 413.

“In talking to other sheriffs across the state, we're all feeling the crunch because we're housing inmates that are supposed to be in state prisons,” Filicetti said. “I'm getting close, with different factors involved, people may have mental health needs, medical needs, there's what's called the ‘keep away’ for keeping the inmates away from each other. So you need some space in here. It's not ideal to go to 447.”

To make more room, Filicetti asked for a variance from the New York State Commission of Corrections to allow double bunking in some of the areas.

“Double bunking will cost because they have to put an extra officer into those bunks... and that is an expense because that's an overtime expense,” Filicetti said.

In addition, Filicetti said his jail has had to turn away some inmates from the US Marshals. The federal government pays $148 a day to house those inmates. The state only pays $100 but county jails are required to take the state inmates.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility are holding 98 “state ready” inmates and that the $100 a day doesn’t cover their costs, especially those who require medication.

The Department of Corrections said that the new intakes are canceled through Monday, April 21 at which point they will “reevaluate” the situation.

“I hope that they abide by what they say they're going to do, because whatever actions they take at the state level, it's affecting every single correctional facility here in New York State, and they really need to get this figured out to take the pressure off of us,” Filicetti said.

