International Overdose Awareness Day is remembered locally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year, Wednesday, Aug. 31 serves as International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to not only remember without stigma those who have died due to overdose, but the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Prior to the awareness day, Gov. Hochul announced $2.3 million in funding to support addiction prevention efforts across the state. $250,000 of the funding will go towards the Western New York-based "Save the Michaels of the World", an organization that raises awareness of the harms of drug addiction.

Local events happening on International Overdose Awareness Day include the Sixth Annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day hosted by Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara.

The rally aims to call attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addicting drugs, and will provide free Narcan treatment spray training. The rally will also feature a candlelight vigil and bell-ringing ceremony to remember every Western New Yorker who lost their life due to overdose in 2021.

Lockport native and "The Voice" finalist, Joshua Vacanti, will sing "Amazing Grace" at the event.

The rally will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park in Lockport.

Those unavailable to attend the event can stream it live here on Facebook as well as on YouTube.

For local addiction help resources you can contact: