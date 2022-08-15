The Best-Selling Hydro Flask Will Keep You Hydrated While You’re Being Active All Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Drinking enough water is one of the absolute best things you can do for your health. H2O is essential to pretty much every function the human body carries out, from regulating your body temperature to lubricating your joints. It makes sense, since 60% of the human adult body is water. But hitting your daily hydration goals becomes a whole lot easier when you’ve got a high-quality water bottle to keep your drink nice and cold.

Made for easy drinking, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap (starting at $32.95 for a 20-ounce bottle, with many colors on sale right now) has received more than 24,300 five-star reviews on Amazon. Reviews praise it for having a wide-mouth opening (which makes putting ice in easy!) and keeping water ice cold.

The Hydro Flask comes in a nice selection of different colors like pineapple, clementine, alpine and cobalt. Color Last technology keeps the bottle slip free and helps it retain its vibrant colors.

At the Amazon listing above, you can purchase a couple of Hydro Flask’s new colors, introduced earlier this month as noted on Facebook:

The Hydro Flask also comes in four different sizes: 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces and 64 ounces.

This particular Hydro Flask ranks as a bestseller across a few categories, including No. 11 in Sports & Outdoors, No. 4 in Water Bottles and No. 5 in insulated bottles. Other Hydro Flask models are highly rated in these categories as well.

“Water stays perfectly cool and fresh, and plenty of it for a good 5-hour hike or so on a hot day,” reviewer Cristina said. She also points out that the deep and wide bottle is easy to clean and the lid can be dismantled for a thorough wash. A flex strap on the lid makes the hydro flask easy to carry.

“I use mine every day and ice remains in the bottle overnight and throughout the day,” reviewer Kellie Nesto said.

The secret to keeping beverages so cold, according to the Hydro Flask company, is TempShield technology that provides double wall vacuum insulation. It can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. The manufacturer also says the bottle is made with a pro-grade stainless steel that ensures durability and a pure, non-metallic taste. The bottle is also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, making it easy to care for.

Several reviews also mention that the leakproof quality of the hydro flask sets it apart from other bottles they’ve tried.

“I can throw this in my backpack with my laptop and feel confident that it won’t soak everything,” a review by Sam Manring says.

Oh, and one more thing: The maker of these water bottles love the national parks as much as its adventurous customers. Hydro Flask’s Parks For All program supports nonprofit organizations focused on building, maintaining, restoring, and providing more equitable access to parks. The company has donated more than $2.5 million to do things like restore West Coast redwood forests and maintain East Coast trail systems.

It announced the program over social media in 2017:

And don’t forget, if you’re not into these colors, you can always design your own Hydro Flask at the company’s website.

