How to get free coffee from Dunkin’ for daylight saving time

Dunkin’ is offering up some free caffeine to help get you through the daylight saving time switch this weekend.

The coffee chain has teamed up with Grubhub to offer free coffee on Sunday, March 10. The deal is good for up to $7 of free coffee with a Dunkin’ Grubhub order of $20 or more. Because Dunkin’ also has food, you can spend all $20 on breakfast and get your coffee for free.

Not all beverages are included in the promo, so be sure you’re choosing ones that give you a discount before you place your order. (The following drinks are included in the deal: Original Blend Iced Coffee, Cold Brew, Iced Latte, Iced Cappuccino, Iced Macchiato, Iced Americano, Original Blend, Dunkin’ Midnight, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Americano, Shot Of Espresso, Matcha Latte, Chai Latte, Hot Chocolate.)

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

If you don’t have a Dunkin’ near you or just need even more caffeine — hey, we get it! — International Delight is also giving away free coffee for the start of daylight saving time.

The deal is good for one free can of International Delight Reese’s Coffee at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on March 10 or 11. Simply head to your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app to clip a coupon beginning March 10.

Once the coupon has been loaded into your account, head to your local store and grab your free coffee. The freebie is good only while supplies last and there is a limit of one per person.

International Delight

If you think you’ll need more than caffeine to get you through the Monday after daylight saving time begins, check out some of these tips for how to feel less fatigued next week.

Simple things like heading to bed a bit earlier this week and even eating dinner earlier can help you adjust. You’ll also want to try to limit light at night to help you fall asleep and introduce light in the morning to help you wake up.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.