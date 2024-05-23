How old is your car? New data shows Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Americans are hanging on to their cars longer than ever.

That's according to a study by S&P Global Mobility, which tracks state vehicle registration data nationwide.

Here's what that study found:



The average American keeps their car a record 12.6 years now. That number grew about two months from last year's record.

People are hanging on to their vehicles largely because new ones cost so much.

The average U.S. new vehicle selling price is just over $45,000, down more than $2,000 from the peak in December of 2022.

The data also shows the growth in the average age is starting to slow as new vehicle sales start to recover from pandemic-related shortages of parts.



At P-Tech, an automotive career training program at Erie 1 BOCES in Western New York, young people are learning how to keep those cars running.



They had some great advice, like getting an oil change every 3,000 to 5,000 miles, rotating your tires every six months and making sure you wash away road salt from the underside of your car.