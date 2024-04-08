How to find the best eye cream for getting rid of dark circles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While dark circles can be completely normal, it’s also fine if you’d rather not have them. Finding the best eye cream for removing dark circles can be part of a solution to brighten up your face and give your skin a youthful glow.

But finding the best one can be difficult. From addressing the underlying cause of your dark under eye circles to choosing the best ingredients for your skin tone, there are several things to consider. So Simplemost spoke with dermatologists to help you find your perfect product.

Can an Eye Cream Eliminate Dark Circles?

Adobe

If you sleep eight hours a day, remain hydrated, manage your stress, and still struggle with dark circles, adding a hydrating under-eye cream to your skincare regimen could help disguise dark circles. Please note, however, that you can never fully remove them. For many, dark circles are simply genetic.

Outside of genetics, though, things like exhaustion, allergies, lack of sleep, aging, dehydration, hyperpigmentation, smoking and stress are some of the factors that contribute to those pesky rings under your eyes.

MORE: Put Vaseline under your eyes to get in on this inexpensive beauty hack

“Eye creams are an excellent place to start reducing eye circles, as they can be used daily as an easy addition to your skincare routine,” Dr. Anetta Reszko, board-certified dermatologist says. Reszko says. “Additionally, low levels of vitamin A promote cell turnover for a refreshed under-eye. I recommend applying the eye cream before moisturizer and after serums.”

What Should You Look For in an Eye Cream?

Adobe

While dark circles affect all skin types, the treatment can differ depending on the skin tones. According to Reszko certain ingredients should be prioritized for people with melanin-rich skin.

“Darker skin tends to be more prone to conditions such as melasma or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” Reszko says. “Products such as vitamin C, hydroquinone and retinoids are excellent options for treating these conditions. However, these products have equal efficacy in treating lighter skin types for similar conditions.”

Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates in Tennessee and Mississippi, adds, “For dark skin, you should look for caffeine, vitamin C, vitamin E, retinol, and emblica extract.”

As for what those with deeper skin tones should avoid, Patel says to avoid fragrances, alcohol, and retinol as they can cause inflammation and lead to hyperpigmentation.

When shopping around for the best eye creams for dark circles, look for specific ingredients such as the ones below:

Vitamin C

Creams formulated with vitamin C help protect the skin from sun damage. Because vitamin C is an antioxidant, it lightens the skin’s pigmentation and dark spots.

“Vitamin C provides a boost of brightness; helps to strengthen blood vessels and increase blood circulation, which can help to treat and reduce dark circles,” Reszko explains.

Vitamin K

This ingredient, Reszko says, “helps strengthen capillaries and diminish the appearance of dark circles and restores brightness.”

Retinol

Retinol is a top ingredient found in many under-eye creams. It’s a form of vitamin A known to offer anti-aging benefits.

Caffeine

According to Reszko, caffeine provides natural vasoconstriction, which means it can reduce inflammation by constraining blood vessels.

Peptides

“These will brighten and improve the look of dark circles,” Reszko notes.

Omega-3 fatty acids

“[Omega-3 fatty acids] can help your body circulate blood better and curb dark circle development,” says Reszko.

Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles

Visha Skincare Advanced Eye Booster

Patel used her love of science to create Visha Skincare. The line addresses a variety of skincare concerns ranging from hyperpigmentation to problematic acne.

“Visha Skincare Advanced Eye Booster combats dark circles and puffiness around the eyes,” she says. “It contains caffeine, hyaluronic acid, and emblica extract to tighten the skin and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20% in less than six minutes!”

Environ Vita-Peptide Eye Gel

Reszko suggests Environ Vita-Peptide Eye Gel because it’s rich in peptides and antioxidants.

“Comprised of vitamin A, peptides, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid, this product aims to deplete swelling and discoloration by hydrating, firming, and evening out the coloration of skin beneath the eyes,” she says.

Defenageb3D Eye Radiance Cream

“This eye cream utilizes defensins to stimulate our own production of collagen, firming the skin and decreasing dark circles/fine lines,” says Reszko. “It also contains niacinamide and caffeine to soothe the skin while reducing puffiness/dark circles under the eyes.”.

SkinBetter Instant Effect Eye Gel

TheInstant Effect Eye Gel is equipped with a stainless-steel applicator that promotes a soothing, cooling effect when applied to your skin. Boasting a paraben-free, fragrance-free, dye-free and cruelty-free formula, this eye cream improves wrinkles, fine lines, and under-eye bags.

Colorescience’s Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy

Sunscreen is a vital ingredient in all skincare products, including eye creams. Colorscience’s Total Eye tinted eye cream is a buzz-worthy product useful for various skin tones.

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream claims to restore moisture under the eyes, reducing the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines and more. It boasts visible results in 12 weeks.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Patel says Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme “is a color corrector as well as a vitamin C stick. It helps to immediately camouflage under-eye circles.”

Its vegan, fragrance-free and alcohol-free formula makes it a good fit for those with sensitive skin.

Urban Skin Rx Dark Circle Vitaleyez Treatment

Urban Skin Rx specializes in melanin-rich skin. The vegan eye cream’s formula is packed with vitamin C, retinol, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and alpha arbutin, a bearberry extract that rejuvenates the eyes by improving dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The eye cream is packaged with an innovative cooling applicator that helps reduce puffiness.

Isdin K-Ox Eyes

Isdin K-Ox Eyes comes highly recommended by Reszko.

“Vitamin K and Haloxyl both ingredients help diminish the appearance of dark circles,” she says.

This product is perfect for people with lighter complexions who experience redness on their faces. Formulated with vitamin K oxide to help with dark circles, hyaluronic acid to restore moisture and haloxyl to even the skin tone, K-Ox is designed to improve your skin after four weeks of consecutive usage.

How to find the best eye cream for getting rid of dark circles originally appeared on Simplemost.com