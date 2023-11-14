House to vote on preventing government shutdown amid GOP infighting

House Speaker Mike Johnson is continuing to battle angst among fellow Republicans as he vows to push forward legislation to keep the government open past this weekend.

Johnson told reporters that the House will consider a continuing resolution that would expire government funding at different times. Some of the federal government would be funded through Jan. 19, 2024, with military and other agencies remaining funded through Feb. 2.

"That will allow us to go through the deliberative process in good faith," he said.

While this "laddered" continuing resolution was originally preferred by conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus, the group came out opposed to Johnson's proposal. The group is mostly upset that spending cuts are not included.

But Johnson said his priority is to keep the government open.

"That would unduly harm the American people," Johnson said about a government shutdown. Troops wouldn't be paid. You know, we know all the effects of that. And so we have to avoid that."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested on Monday that Johnson's proposal is doable.

"For now, I am pleased that Speaker Johnson seems to be moving in our direction by advancing a CR that doesn't include the highly partisan cuts the Democrats have warned against," Schumer said. "The speaker’s proposal is far from perfect, but the most important thing is that it refrains from making steep cuts while also extending funding for defense in the second tranche of bills in February, not the first in January."

This is the second time this fall the government is nearing a shutdown. Congress voted in late September to keep the government funded through mid-November at previous spending levels. While enough House Republicans joined Democrats in pushing through funding, the vote prompted enough Republicans to force Kevin McCarthy out of the speakership. The result was a weekslong battle that ultimately elevated Johnson to the speakership.

