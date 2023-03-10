Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen launch ranch-flavored ice cream at Walmart

Fans of ranch dressing know the condiment goes well on everything from salad to pizza, chicken nuggets and French fries — but there’s a new way to enjoy the flavors that even the most die-hard fans might raise an eyebrow at: ranch-flavored ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream teamed up with Hidden Valley for the ice cream, which will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide. Van Leeuwen says the ice cream has the “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness,” saying it pairs well with salty snacks. You may want to try it alongside some pretzels or potato chips.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, French fries — but ice cream is a first for us,” Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch, said in a press release. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet.”

Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream is just one new spring flavor from Van Leeuwen. The brand is also launching Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake.

All the new flavors will be available at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98. They are limited-release ice creams and will only be available from March 20 to May 28.

Adobe

While ranch and ice cream is no doubt a wacky combination, it’s not the first uniquely-flavored ice cream that has had people doing a double-take in recent years.

We’ve seen everything from mustard ice cream to pickle-flavored ice cream and ice cream that tastes like Ritz crackers. Just in case you like eating ice cream for breakfast, Jeni’s Ice Cream even made an everything bagel-flavored ice cream in 2021. It was cream cheese-flavored and loaded with everything bagel seasoning, which included sesame and poppy seeds, plus onions and garlic.

Just like the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, these were all also for a limited time. But there’s no saying what other interesting flavors will pop up in the future, so stay tuned!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.