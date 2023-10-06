Here's where to find Scripps News documentaries and investigations

Scripps News has heard from thousands of viewers since launching our toll-free hotline in the spring. While we can't personally respond to each and every one of you, we do listen to every call, and this is our opportunity each week to address some of your thoughts about our coverage. It's also a chance to answer your questions and clear up some misconceptions.

Jim from Indianapolis said: "I went to your website and there are quite a few documentaries and there's something called investigate, investigations. And you can see them online, but they're not shown on over-the air broadcast. I just wondered why that is?"

We're glad you asked! While it is true that you can always head over to our home page at scrippsnews.com to find in-depth documentaries and investigations, you can also watch at home on the big screen too.

In fact, stories from the Scripps News Investigates team generally run during our prime time show "Scripps News Tonight," which airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET. We also try to re-air those investigations during other parts of the day too.

Recently, they've uncovered hazardous conditions on thousands of bridges across the nation.

SEE MORE: Thousands of bridges left behind in race to rebuild infrastructure

And, of course, we always follow up. After that report aired, we brought you a response to our investigation from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

SEE MORE: Buttigieg defends effort to fix ailing bridges across the country

Then there's our signature documentary series "In Real Life," from the Scripps News longform team. From Hollywood stunt workers, to scientists who communicate with animals, and even the story of the Ukrainian sniper who navigated a warzone while pregnant, our documentary series bring you rich, real stories every week. You never quite know what you'll see.

We could go on and list every great piece we have, but please check it all out on scrippsnews.com and be sure to sign up for our daily newsletter to keep tabs on future stories.

In the meantime, we want to keep tabs on what's on your mind. Let us know how we’re doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.

