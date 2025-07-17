Trump administration shuts down LGBTQ+ suicide prevention hotline

A government-run suicide prevention hotline intended for LGBTQ+ individuals has been closed by the Trump administration.

The 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services will be made available as part of the broader 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which operates as part of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the money allocated in 2023 to run the hotline has been spent.

"On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the “Press 3 option,” to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option," the agency wrote. "Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help."

According to 988’s website, LGBTQ+ communities are disproportionately at risk for suicide and other mental health struggles due to historic and ongoing structural violence.

According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration , over 1.2 million of those crisis contacts have been specifically for LGBTQ+ support.

Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, called it a "fatal decision" to cut the hotline.

“This is devastating, to say the least. Suicide prevention is about people, not politics," Black said. "The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible."

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has pushed to restore funding for the hotline. So far, their efforts have failed to gain traction. Two Republican members of the House, Reps. Young Kim and Mike Lawler, were among members of Congress who urged the Trump administration to keep the hotline open.

"Eliminating these support systems would be a devastating setback, stripping away a critical resource for youth already at elevated risk. It would also likely result in increased emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and long-term mental health consequences—placing further strain on our healthcare system and families alike," Lawler and Kim wrote in a joint letter. "We urge you to ensure that the necessary personnel and funding remain in place to continue the lifesaving work of the 988 Lifeline's Specialized Services for LGBTQ+ youth."

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.