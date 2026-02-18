FDA reverses course, will review Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine candidate

After the Food and Drug Administration initially declined to review Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine candidate, the drugmaker said Wednesday that the FDA reversed its decision and will allow Moderna to move forward.

Moderna is seeking approval to administer the vaccine to adults ages 50-64. Moderna is also asking the FDA for an accelerated review for adults over age 65. If approved, the vaccine would be available for the 2026-27 flu season.

"We appreciate the FDA's engagement in a constructive Type A meeting and its agreement to advance our application for review," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "Pending FDA approval, we look forward to making our flu vaccine available later this year so that America's seniors have access to a new option to protect themselves against flu."