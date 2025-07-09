Alarming number of adolescents have prediabetes, new data from CDC says

Nearly 33% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have prediabetes, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers, from 2023, highlight what the CDC calls a "critical warning sign" for youth health in America.

Prediabetes is a condition characterized by higher-than-normal blood sugar levels that increase a person's risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Risk factors for developing prediabetes include being overweight, having a close relative with Type 2 diabetes and being physically active less than three times a week.

Health experts emphasize that prediabetes can be prevented with diet and activity changes.

