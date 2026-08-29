CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends of the man who was seriously injured in a head-on crash Aug. 21 in Cheektowaga have started a Gofundme campaign to help him with medical and living expenses.

Scott Enser has remained hospitalized since the crash on French Road.

WATCH: 'He needs our help': Gofundme started for man seriously injured in Cheektowaga crash

'He needs our help': Gofundme started for man seriously injured in Cheektowaga crash

Here's what the Gofundme says:

"Scott Enser is a beloved member of the Western New York community. Whether you know him from a night out supporting a local lawn fete, from the slopes of Kissing Bridge, from his days playing baseball, or even from his time playing the drums in a touring hair band, Scott is beloved. His kind soul, friendly smile, and enthusiasm for life are always a welcome sight!

Right now, he needs our help. On August 21st, he was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in multiple severe injuries.

He is currently facing a long and difficult road to recovery. Beyond the physical and emotional toll, the financial burden is accumulating quickly with emergency care, surgeries, and hospital stays—not to mention the regular day-to-day living expenses incurred while he is away from work.

We are reaching out to our community, friends, and anyone moved by Scott’s story to help ease this heavy burden."

Here's the link: https://gofund.me/c5e568eba

An off-duty Erie County Sheriff's Office employee is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after the crash.

Cheektowaga police say Christopher Imhof, 35, of Cheektowaga was behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco that collided head-on with Enser's Honda Accord.

He was issued an appearance ticket for driving while intoxicated but said that more serious charges are likely.

The Sheriff's Office said Imhof has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

