Hallmark Channel announces Christmas cruise

Do you love Christmas movies and cruises?

The Hallmark Channel is combining both. Known for its holiday season love stories, the channel said it will host a Christmas-themed sail in 2024.

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will feature stars from the movies to be announced later. The four-night sailing starts on Nov. 5, 2024, traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and back.

The sail will be on the Norwegian Gem, a 965-foot ship. No Hallmark cruise would be complete without holiday cheer. Folks will be able to indulge in cookie making and decorating and an exclusive movie premiere of one of the Countdown to Christmas films. The presale is already underway with options for payment plans.

