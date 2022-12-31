5 pairs of gym shoes for men that shoppers love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether your workout consists of hitting the machines at the gym, lifting weights at home, hitting the streets for a run or some other activity, wearing the right shoe matters. Properly made gym shoes for men can guard against injury, decrease the impact on the feet or joints and even improve athletic performance.

Top Gym Shoes for Men

When choosing the right gym shoes, you’ll want to consider many factors. For instance, depending on your feet, you might need footwear that provides arch or ankle support.

Another aspect to consider is the type of activities you frequently perform. Finally, of course, you’ll also want a pair that looks good.

Keep reading for five highly-rated gym shoes for men that offer various features, styles, fits and more. Comparing their characteristics to your needs can help you find the perfect pair.

These neutral shoes are ideal for people who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. The mesh upper provides breathability, while the leather overlays add stability.

The shoes have cushioned soles with compression-molded foam and an outsole made of solid rubber.

These men’s gym shoes have 4.6 stars out of five at Amazon and more than 33,000 ratings. Customers who reviewed them say they are light and comfortable. Several say they are suitable for those who spend a lot of time on their feet.

“Good comfort and support,” wrote reviewer Benjamin Martin. “Works well for working at a stand-up job.”

These Under Armour men’s gym shoes are available in two dozen colors and sizes 7 through 15, with the price depending on your choices.

Ideal for trail running, light hiking or other activities that keep you on your feet, these Asics men’s gym shoes are designed for neutral feet or underpronation. A wide toe box comfortably accommodates the front of your foot. In addition, the outsoles have a traction pattern that promotes grip and stability.

Starting at $45, these shoes have more than 14,600 ratings at Amazon so far and 4.5 stars overall. They are available in 28 colors and styles, such as Black with Electric Red, French Blue with Hazard Green and Graphite Grey with White.

Designed for any workout, these men’s gym shoes feature a leather upper with overlays for support. Perforations provide airflow, and full-length, encapsulated Air-Sole cushions offer comfort and support.

“Super nice quality and well made shoes,” wrote a reviewer who shared the photo below. “Super comfortable and fit perfectly to the size I ordered. Very fashionable, goes well with jeans or shorts.”

With more than 23,600 ratings at Amazon, customers have given these Nikes an overall 4.4 stars. Many reviewers say they are ideal for people with wide feet or who need arch support.

These men’s Nike Air Monarch IV shoes are available in 16 colors and multiple sizes, including wide sizes.

These running shoes are lightweight and flexible, allowing feet to move and breathe. The high-density foam midsole provides all-day cushioning, and the rubber outsole gives you extra grip and durability.

These gym shoes for men, listed at $43.99 from Amazon, are functional and fashionable. Available in a dozen styles, the shoes’ soles are color-coordinated with the uppers for a splash of color with every step.

Known for providing excellent support for the heel, arch and forefoot, New Balance shoes also have a wide toe box for less friction.

Amazon customers who’ve reviewed these shoes say they are comfortable, well-made and supportive.

“Just wore them for the first time during a workout and I’m really happy with them,” wrote a reviewer who shared a photo. “They’re lightweight, provide great arch support, plenty of cushion, and fit true to size. They’re not too shabby looking either.”

These shoes have advanced shock absorption, a comfortable cushioned insert and a rubber outsole.

These New Balance Men’s 517 V2 Cross Trainers start at about $52, depending on your chosen color and size.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.