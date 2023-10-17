This portable electric heater is only $27 today (was $60)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The daylight hours are getting shorter, and the days are getting chillier. Finding that perfect temperature in your home or office can feel like a never-ending battle when the season changes. You don’t want to turn on your heat, but you want to feel warm and cozy. That’s when a portable electric space heater can be a lifesaver.

For a limited time, Amazon slashed the price of one of its most popular electric space heaters by more than 50%, bringing the price to below $30.

$26.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon

The GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater is selling for only $26.99. That is a 55% discount off the regular retail price of $59.99. You will save $33 on this limited-time deal from Amazon.

Like most Amazon deals, there is no specific time frame for how long this sale will last. That means if you’re looking to pick up one of these convenient portable space heaters, you’ll want to drop it in your cart right away before the price goes back up.

You can choose from either the black or silver model of the GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater for the same price. Each weighs only 2.9 pounds, making it easy to pick up and move from room to room. And, measuring only 10.2 inches high, 7 inches wide and 6.2 inches deep, the heater can fit into small places easily.

Despite its compact size, the fan can heat up to 200 square feet thanks to its ceramic core that allows for two heat levels, 750W or 1500W. In the warmer weather, the heater can be turned off and the fan can blow cool air.

Built-in safety features include a flame-retardant exterior and an automatic safety shut-off system in case of overheating or accidental tip-overs. The low-decibel fan will not distract from work, entertaining or even sleeping.

If you or someone you know needs a little extra warmth during the colder months, now is the perfect time to pick up one of these heaters. You’ll save money with your purchase and over the long winter months ahead.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.