Get free nuggets or burgers when you buy fries at Wendy’s every Friday in October

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s recently announced some big changes to their french fries, and to celebrate, they’re giving away free food every Friday in October.

Every Friday, or Fry-day, as Wendy’s calls it, you’ll be able to get free food with the purchase of a medium order of their brand-new fries. To get the free offers, simply download Wendy’s app, then apply the mobile offer to a mobile order on Oct. 8, 15, 22 or 29. You can redeem the offer every Friday.

Oct. 8 and 22 will get you an order of 10-piece crispy or spicy nuggets for free, while Oct. 15 is a free junior bacon cheeseburger and Oct. 29 is a free classic chicken sandwich.

Wendy's

If that’s not enough for you, Wendy’s is also offering up a second fry-related freebie for the entire month of October.

You’ll also find a mobile offer in the app that will get you a free small Frosty with the purchase of any size order of fries. Simply add the offer, then place an order and pick it up either in-restaurant or via the drive-thru.

You can also get your mobile order delivered for free (not including a service fee and taxes) on Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Adobe

These deals are the perfect time to try Wendy’s new “Hot & Crispy Fries” if you haven’t had them yet.

Wendy’s has been working on the new fry recipe for a few years, looking at everything from frying equipment and operations to training and even the potato itself. In the end, they tested more than 20 different cuts and shapes before deciding on a shape that has a thick and thin side for heat retention and crispiness.

Wendy’s says the new fries are natural-cut, skin-on and made with real potatoes. You can already find them in all locations nationwide.

Wendy's

Will you be trying Wendy’s new fries and scoring some freebies?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.