Get free coffee at Starbucks when you bring your own reusable cup

OK, Starbucks fans, ‘fess up: How much money do you spend on your caffeine fix each year?

One study found that the average person spends $1,100 per year on coffee. That’s about $92 a month on bean water. But no judgment here: Coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures, and Starbucks has got it down to an art form. No wonder we crave our java so badly.

Yet no one wants to go broke for their coffee fix! That’s why we love free coffee promos like the one Starbucks is hosting Sept. 29. In honor of Starbucks’ 50th anniversary and National Coffee Day, Starbucks is offering customers free coffee — if they bring in their own clean, reusable cup.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, head to your local Starbucks — with your reusable cup — on Sept. 29 during regular business hours and you can get a complimentary serving of Pike Place roast coffee, hot or iced. Don’t try to bring in a giant thermos, though, because Starbucks will be filling cups that are 20-ounces or smaller.

You can’t take advantage of this order from the drive-thru or on pickup orders, so be prepared to go inside the store if you want your complimentary coffee.

Looking for other ways to save big on your Starbucks obsession? Be sure that you are part of the Starbucks Rewards program so that you are getting the most for your buck. Rewards members rack up points that lead to free drinks and food over time, including birthday treats and exclusive offers. You can also become a gold member (which means you get a fancy card with your name on it) and you get special perks like Double Star Days, meaning you earn more points per order, which brings you closer to rewards like freebies.

You should also always use the app when possible to make your orders, because that’s where you’re going to find discounts and complimentary offerings. And if you’re ordering digitally but want to use the drive-thru, just skip the drive-thru speaker and pull up to the window to get your order.

But for your free coffee on Sept. 29, head inside and get a treat that everyone can enjoy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.