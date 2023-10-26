AMC is offering $5 movie tickets, but you won’t know what’s playing

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Heading to the movie theater is about to get cheaper — but only if you don’t mind not choosing the film yourself.

AMC Theatres has announced a new Screen Unseen program, offering movie tickets for just $5. The catch? You won’t know what film you’ll be seeing until it starts playing.

The film will be new, and you will know the rating ahead of time so you can plan to bring children — or not. But other than that, you’ll have no idea which movie you’ll be coming to. The film will be revealed at showtime, so you won’t actually know what you’re in for until it starts.

The first film in the new program will be shown on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. (local), and the rating is PG-13. You can purchase tickets online now. Because this is a one-night-only special, it’s a good idea to grab them before they sell out.

After you go, you can use the hashtag @AMCScreenUnseen on X (formerly Twitter) for a chance to win a film-fanatic prize pack.

AMC is actually the second theater chain to charge a lower price for a movie without revealing the title.

Regal’s Monday Mystery Movie program also charges $5 for viewers to watch a screening of a surprise film. The films are advertised as new, upcoming movies that haven’t yet been officially released yet.

Regal’s next mystery film is also rated PG-13 and will be showing at the same time as AMC’s film: 7 p.m. on Nov. 6. You can purchase tickets online now.

Earlier this year, AMC announced a price change through the Sightline program that seemed to indicate the company was trying to raise prices, not offer more deals to customers. That plan was abandoned this summer, though, with AMC saying that it wished to remain competitive.

One new movie officially out this month that might fit the criteria for a “new” PG-13 mystery program is “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” Movies slated for a November release that could be ripe for a preview include “The Marvels” (Nov. 10) and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

Will you try your luck?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.