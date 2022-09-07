You can get $500 and 2 free tickets to an NFL game to review stadium food

Sports fans obviously love football season for the actual games, but game-day food is an important part of the overall experience.

If you just happen to love this time of year both for the football and the treats, Pickswise is looking for someone willing to become an NFL Stadium Food Tester. This person will travel to an NFL stadium to watch a game and rate the catering kiosk at the stadium.

If chosen, you will receive two tickets to an NFL game, $500 to cover travel and game day food and drink and two new NFL jerseys representing a team of your choice. All you have to do — other than enjoy some food and football — is write a review of the experience, with particular attention paid to the taste, price and general quality of the food and drink. You’ll also have to submit a photo of yourself and your guest at the stadium with the food.

The review will appear on Pickswise’s website and social media channels. To apply, just head to Pickswise’s website and fill out a form with your name, email address and age (you must be over 21 to enter). State your favorite NFL team and explain why you think you’d be the perfect NFL food tester. You have until Sept. 12 at midnight EST to apply. Winners will be notified on Sept. 14.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

If you’re not chosen for the NFL Stadium Food Tester position, have no fear — you can enjoy some delicious game-day food right at home, including many items you likely won’t find at a stadium, like this sweet-and-spicy bacon-wrapped shrimp appetizer or these bacon bourbon meatballs.

Or, for a really easy game day snack, check out these 5-ingredient pizza roll-ups that call for a can of refrigerated crescent roll dough, string cheese, mini pepperoni slices, butter and seasoning. You simply roll the cheese and meat into the dough slices, top them with butter and seasoning and bake them. Of course, you’ll also probably want to dip them in some pizza sauce.

What is your favorite game day food?

