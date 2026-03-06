'We care for them': Genesee County restaurant sets up memorial table for 6 U.S. soldiers

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Pentagon has released the names of the final two of six U.S. soldiers killed in a drone strike in Kuwait, identifying them as Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Iowa, and Chief Warrant Officer Robert Marzan, 54, of California. They join four others whose names were released earlier this week, Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20.

The announcement comes as President Trump announced major combat operations against Iran on Saturday, with massive joint U.S.-Israel strikes targeting military and government sites.

In Genesee County, a restaurant is honoring all six fallen service members with a memorial table.

At Red Osier in Stafford, co-owner Steven Foster set up the tribute on Wednesday, placing it in a visible spot where customers cannot miss it. The display includes photos of each service member and local touches, including Jenny Light Beer.

Foster said, "This young man was 20 years old. I have 20-year-olds that work here for me and they're like my kids, and I just kind of felt like I had to do something. And so we put the flag at half-staff and we made the memorial table."

Foster said the placement of the table was intentional.

"I specifically did the placement of it right here because you can obviously come in and see it. I want our customers to come in and just maybe just take a moment and realize what's going on in the world and if you think you have it bad, there's a family out there that has it worse."

He said it was important to show who the service members were beyond just their names.

"I did go online and got a picture of every single one of them because I don't think it's as meaningful if you don't can't actually look at them and make some kind of resemblance with them and feel for them so that's why there's a picture, and to have dinner.

The tribute has already drawn attention from well beyond Western New York.

"The reaction has been huge. I believe on our Facebook posts there's people from Tennessee, basically all over the country, liking it, making comments and whatnot," Foster said.

Foster told me that while he and his business partner never served, the military has always been close to their hearts. He said the table is a small way to show the families of the fallen that they are not alone.

"I just would like them to know that even all the way in New York we are actually thinking of them and we care for them, and I feel like this is something just a little and let them know that we are here for you, we're thinking about you and I'm sure we're not the only restaurant across the country that are thinking of them."