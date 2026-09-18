Sheriff: 31-year-old man arrested, charged with attempting to kill juvenile

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly attempted to kill a juvenile, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to Macomber Road in Alabama on Thursday at 7:40 a.m.

During their investigation into the call, deputies found that there was a separate disturbance that occurred at a home on Judge Road in Alabama.

The sheriff's office said that Colton Arlington-Mark Martin, 31, attempted to kill a juvenile at the home.

Officials did not say exactly what Martin allegedly did, but he was taken into custody without incident and faces four felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Here are the charges Martin is facing:



Attempted murder in the second degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Strangulation in the second degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

Martin was arraigned and given a $150,000 bail.