GE recalls almost 145,000 ranges due to tip-over hazard

In conjunction with the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the Government of Canada, GE Appliances, a Haier company, has announced a voluntary recall of specific free-standing and slide-in ranges.

Around 132,000 gas and electric ranges in the U.S. and almost 13,000 in Canada with an improperly installed anti-tip bracket have a risk of tipping over if a heavy object is placed on an open oven door. Burn injuries from hot food or liquids could occur, although no injuries or incidents have been reported.

The recalled 20-inch, 24-inch and 30-inch ranges were sold under several brand names, including the following:

GE

GE Profile

Café

Haier

Hotpoint

Crosley

Conservator

GE is offering owners of affected ranges free in-home service calls to inspect recalled ranges’ anti-tip brackets and ensure they are securely installed on the floor or wall.

To determine whether you have a range affected by this recall, check the model number on your range’s rating label to see if it is included in the list provided on the CPSC website. You can also enter the model number and serial number on the GE recall site.

Depending on your model, the model and serial numbers may be located on the left-hand side or top right when you open the oven door. They may also be on a label on the left-hand side when you open the bottom drawer.

Only ranges with a model number that begins with the information listed and has a serial number that starts with either “HS” or “LS” and ends in “P” are included in this recall.

Consumers with ranges in this recall can continue to use them. However, the company warns that you should not place heavy objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired if necessary.

You can call GE Appliances toll-free at 877-247-9770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday with questions or visit geappliances.com/ge/recall for more information.

