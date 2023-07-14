Gabby Douglas, 3-time gold medalist, hints at gymnastics comeback

A familiar face may be returning to competitive gymnastics!

Gabby Douglas, the renowned gymnast, has expressed that she may return.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she revealed her renewed joy and strongly hinted at her aspirations to secure a place on Team USA for the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me, and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor,"posted Douglas. "There’s so much to be said, but for now…let’s do this #2024"

It's worth recalling that Douglas, 27, achieved remarkable success in the past, including being the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around gymnastics title, earning two gold medals in London 2012, and contributing to her team's triumph in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

While Douglas never formally announced her retirement, she did take some time off from the stage after Rio, and then in 2022 she took a step back from posting on social media, making today's post the first since August.

While Douglas did not outline a timeline for when she is planning to make the return official, it's possible Team USA will now have Douglas, Simone Biles, and Sunisa Lee all competing for a spot in Paris. The women are the last three all-around Olympic gold medal winners.

