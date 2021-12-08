Wendy’s is giving away free Hot & Crispy or Baconator fries every week this month

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you haven’t tried Wendy’s new Hot & Crispy Fries yet, the fast-food chain is giving them away all month long to make sure everyone gets some fries for the holidays.

The free offers are available via Wendy’s mobile app and are good once per week. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

Now through Dec. 12 and again Dec. 13-19, you’ll be able to get free fries of any size with a purchase each week. Then, Dec. 20-26 and again Dec. 27-Jan. 2, you’ll get free Baconator fries with purchase.

The fires also come with a Hot & Crispy Guarantee, which means that if your fries aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them, Wendy’s will replace them, no questions asked.

If that’s not enough for you, Wendy’s is also offering up some buy one, get one and other free deals during the same weeks.

Now through Dec. 12, Wendy’s is also offering a buy one, get one free deal on their Spicy Chicken Sandwich, followed by a buy one, get one deal on their Dave’s Single from Dec. 13-19. You can get a free small chili with any purchase from Dec. 20-26 and come in for a free six-piece nuggets with purchase from Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Just as with the fry deals, you’ll only be able to use these mobile offers one time apiece, so you’ll have to head to Wendy’s multiple times to use them all.

You’ll find a few other deals at Wendy’s in December as well, including no delivery fee in the app all month long, $1 sausage or bacon, egg & cheese biscuits through Dec. 19, $2 off any breakfast combo once a week and $2 off any lunch or dinner combo, also once per week.

You can also purchase a Key Tag through Jan. 31 for $2 and you’ll receive a free Jr. Frosty with purchase every day in 2022. You can either buy your key tag at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations or via the mobile app, and proceeds from sales go directly to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Will you be stopping by Wendy’s this month to score some free food?

