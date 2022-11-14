You can get a free 8-by-10 photo print at Walgreens right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have some photos you’ve been meaning to print? Walgreens is giving you the perfect excuse to go ahead and print some with their offer for a free 8-by-10-inch photo now through Nov. 15.

To get a free free 8-by-10 print photo, simply create a Walgreens account (if you haven’t already), upload a photo, then head to checkout and use code freethx. You can choose to make the photo glossy or matte, but the matte finish is only available in a mail order. To avoid shipping costs, choose glossy and store pickup so you can get your photo for free in as little as an hour.

The price before applying the coupon is $4. The code can only be used once per account.

We created an account and checked to make sure the coupon works and it did, but we tried it in a computer browser, so if you have the Walgreens app and run into any issues, switch to a computer.

If you’re in need of more than just one 8-by-10 photo, you might be able to take advantage of a handful of other photo deals Walgreens has right now as well.

Now through Nov. 19, you can score 50% off Prints & Enlargements with code every-50. The coupon code is valid for up to five separate uses and you can use three coupons at once, so you can combine the free photo with the discounted prints. Prices start at 28 cents for a 4-by-6-inch photo, $2.99 for 5-by-7, and 8-by-8 to 8-by-10-inch photos are both priced at $3.99.

Other deals good through Saturday, Nov. 19 include 60% off Canvas & Floating Frames with code morewalls60, 50% off Photo Books with code every-50 and 60% off Same Day Custom Mouse Pads with code mouse60.

You’ll also find some holiday deals, including 60% off holiday Cards & Premium Stationery with code morecards60 and 50% off ornaments or gifts with every-50.

Walgreens’ gift category includes canvas prints, calendars, photobooks and personalized gifts like pillows, blankets and mugs.

Will you be taking advantage of these deals just in time for the holidays?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.