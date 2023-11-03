Former Northwestern football players share hazing, racism accusations

Former Northwestern University football players are opening up about previously undisclosed racism and hazing experiences, marking the first time these stories have come to light for the public, according to their attorneys.

The troubling allegations are set to be unveiled to the public on Friday during a press conference. Players will gather in Chicago ahead of Northwestern’s game at Wrigley Field scheduled for Saturday, along with lawyers hired to present their case.

The accusations include allegations of retaliation, hazing, and racism, as confirmed by their attorneys.

More details on the specifics of the accusations were not given before the Friday press conference. Lawyers said the stories they heard were from a “brave group of men" who are “coming forward to shed more light on the disturbing misconduct that took place within Northwestern’s athletic department.”

“Each athlete we represent has a unique story to share and experienced racism, hazing, or retaliation in different ways. It’s heartbreaking to hear what they went through during their time at Northwestern and to know they were at such a vulnerable age when the misconduct occurred. We hope these stories will prevent future student-athletes from enduring the same abuse they were subjected to,’” attorney Patrick A. Salvi II said in a press release.

In July, reports surfaced of multiple lawsuits against Northwestern alleging various incidents, including one account of a young player being restrained and sexually abused during a hazing ritual.

In a previously announced lawsuit involving the school, a female athlete said hazing performed against her caused physical harm sufficient to require medical attention in 2021.

Another previously announced suit against the school by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates alleges hazing and abuse within the football program, including sexual abuse and racially charged comments directed at players of color.

