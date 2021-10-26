First responders can get free doughnuts and coffee at Krispy Kreme this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

To honor police, paramedics, firefighters and other professionals who rush toward danger to help others, Krispy Kreme is offering two freebies on National First Responders Day, Thursday, Oct. 28.

All first responders will be able to get a free original glazed doughnut and brewed coffee by simply showing a valid ID at their local Krispy Kreme. Those eligible include law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers and search and rescue personnel.

The deal is valid in-store or via drive-thru, but is not valid with any other offer or coupon.

While the free doughnut offer is only good for a glazed doughnut, if you’re eligible for that freebie, you may want to check out Krispy Kreme’s Halloween collection while you’re there. If you’re up for heading back a few days later, you can try one of those for free, too!

The Halloween collection includes four doughnuts: Abra Cat Dabra, Enchanted Cauldron, Bewitched Broomstick and Spooky Sprinkle. Just show up in a costume on Oct. 31 and you’ll get one of the doughnuts (or any other doughnut) for free, no other purchase required.

There are other deals for National First Responders Day, including 30% off at Adidas, 20% off at Under Armour, 25% off wireless plans at AT&T and 10% off at Outback Steakhouse.

Veterans Day is also around the corner, and veterans and active military members will find a handful of deals to honor their service as well.

Food deals include at Red Robin, which is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless steak fries. While the offer is redeemable one time between Nov. 11-14, you must sign up for the free Red Robin Royalty rewards program by Nov. 1.



California Pizza Kitchen will be offering a complimentary entree and beverage on Veterans Day, plus a buy one, get one coupon, redeemable Nov. 12-20, while Chili’s is offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free meal.

For dessert, Cracker Barrel is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake with purchase on Nov. 11.

Are you a first responder or veteran or know one who could benefit from any of these deals?

