Snuggle up with this cozy blanket on sale for less than $30

Fall brings cooler days and longer nights. It’s the perfect season for dreaming about cuddling up in a cozy blanket while sipping a favorite beverage and indulging in a movie night or maybe a good book.

If you are looking for something new to keep you warm, check out this soft, plush blanket on sale at Amazon for a limited time. You’ll feel wrapped in the lap of luxury with this beautiful beige blanket that is available for less than $30.

$29.89 (was $69.99) at Amazon

Originally priced at $69.99, this 50-by-60-inch blanket is marked down by 57% to $29.89. With this deal, you’ll save $40.01, making it an excellent gift option if you’re looking to do some early holiday shopping. Or, perhaps you deserve a little something special just because.

Though it comes in many colors, the discounts vary by color, so be sure to check the price on your favorite hue before you add it to your cart. The beige blanket is marked down to $29.89 right now, but the grey color is only discounted to $32.99.

Amazon regularly changes prices on their limited-time deals. If you want to pick up this plush, striped blanket, get it in your cart before the deal disappears.

The Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Blanket has all the benefits of fur, but none of the guilt. It’s soft on the skin, and the fabric has enough density to keep anyone warm. However, it remains lightweight (only 1.43 pounds) enough to bring from the couch to the bed whenever you want. It even travels well so that you can bring it on the road for any planned fall vacations.

A soft, yet durable polyester blend makes this blanket soft, yet durable and machine-washable. The product-care recommendations suggest using cold water with the gentle cycle in the washer, and the no-heat setting on the dryer.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can qualify for free one-day shipping, depending on your location. It’s just another reason to take advantage of this limited-time deal!

