Few Western New York bridges earmarked for repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite having 18 bridges in Erie County considered to be structurally deficient, only a handful of NYS Thruway Authority owned bridges will be seeing repairs anytime soon.
The 7 Eyewitness News I-Team obtained a list of Thruway capital projects proposed through the state's budget for the next several years.
The Thruway Authority Board of Directors has the ability each December to modify, amend, add or remove items from a five year list of projects.
In total, just two Western New York bridges are on the docket to be replaced.
New York State Senator Tim Kennedy is pushing for a bridge on the list, located on Grand Island, to be fixed sooner than originally proposed.
The total estimated construction value of local bridge repairs over the next three years is $109 million.
Local bridges included on the state's list for construction include:
2022
- Ransom Road Bridge over Thruway - Replacement
- Chautauqua Creek and Hawley Street Bridges - Rehabilitation
- Thruway Bridge over Scajaquada Creek - Retaining Wall Stabilization
- N. and S. Grand Island Bridges - Retrofit/Repair Roller Bearings, Pins and Hangers
- South Grand Island Bridges - Maintenance Cleaning
- North Grand Island Bridge - Steel Repairs
2023
- N. and S. Grand Island Bridges - Maintenance Cleaning
- Various Buffalo Bridges - Bridge Preservation
2024
- Thruway Bridges over Erie RR - Rehabilitation
- Various Buffalo Bridges - Painting
- Weiss Street Bridge over Thruway - Removal
- N. and S. Grand Island Bridges - Maintenance Cleaning
- Beaver Island State Parkway over Thruway - Replacement
- N. and S. Grand Island Bridges - Painting
See the complete list here:
NYSTA 2021 Capital Program by Sean Mickey on Scribd