Stressed about Taylor Swift tour dates? 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'Shake it Off,' this airline will take you

Pop megastar Taylor Swift is returning to the U.S. for more "Eras Tour" dates after a successful leg in Europe to satisfy her fans — "Swifties" — in the states. Budget airline Southwest is stepping up to help fans in the United States get to tour dates by adding more flights to help them prepare.

The airline has added at least 10 new flights destined for Taylor Swift tour date cities across the country. The flights are already available to book.

On one of the routes, fans can take Southwest's flight 22, a nod to the singer's popular track with the same name. Another is flight 1989, paying tribute to the pop star's birth year and one of her albums.

Summer travel season in the United States has been stretched and airlines are feeling the heat. This month the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened a record number of passengers in recent weeks.

Summer travel in the U.S. has also seen various scams ramp up online, and experts urge travelers headed to popular destinations or high-profile events to booktheir travel and entertainment directly with the original company whenever possible to mitigate risk.

Southwest said it added these upcoming flight dates:



Oct. 17, flight number 22 from Baltimore/Washington to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood; flight 1989, from Nashville to Miami

Oct. 20, flight 1313 from Miami to Nashville; flight 1213 from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood to Baltimore/Washington

Oct. 24, flights to New Orleans, including from Austin and Baltimore/Washington

Oct. 25, flights from Dallas and San Antonio to New Orleans

Oct. 27, additional flights to get fans home, with one additional flight "to each of those cities"

Southwest also reminded passengers and fans to "remember, just like your first two checked bags, bracelets fly free!"