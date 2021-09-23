'SNL' announces upcoming hosts for 47th season

"Saturday Night Live" has announced its next slew of guest hosts.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West will be making her hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy show on Oct. 9 with music guest Halsey.

Other guests include actors Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis, who will also be hosting for the first time.

Wilson will kick off the 47th season when he hosts on Oct. 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Sudeikis, who was a guest member of the show for 10 years, will host on Oct. 23. The musical guest will be Brandi Carlile.

Malek will host on Oct. 16 with musical guest Young Thug.