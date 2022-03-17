Rock Hall does not say whether it will honor Dolly Parton's request to withdraw nomination

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has addressed the comments made earlier this week by country superstar Dolly Parton, who said she was "bowing out" of an induction nomination because she felt she hadn't earned the right.

The Rock Hall's statement makes no mention of following Parton's wishes to withdraw the nomination, saying only that her nomination followed the same process as all other artists and that they are proud to have nominated her for the honor.

In February, Parton was nominated for the 2022 Induction Class, joining other nominees, including Beck, Duran Duran, DEVO, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Eminem, among others.

On Monday, Parton posted on social media, announcing that she did not want to be included in the nomination as not to "split votes."

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," Parton wrote.

But on Thursday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement in response to Parton's request, admiring her "incredible talent" and "humility" while reaffirming her place as a nominee.

"All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton's thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world," the Rock Hall said. "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame showed respect for Parton while also making clear that they believe she has earned a nomination and potential spot in the museum.

"We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the museum said.

While Parton bowed out of the running, she went on to outline future plans to re-earn a new nomination.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" Parton wrote.

As the world awaits a Parton rock album, it seems she'll always be in consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whenever she feels comfortable accepting.

Read the full statement from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation:

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.