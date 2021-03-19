Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts

With nominations set and just over a month until showtime, details are trickling out about the 93rd Oscars and neither sweatshirts nor Zoom has made the cut.

Producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher, and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement Friday that their plan is for the Oscars to "look like a movie, not a television show."

"Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this," the statement read. "We’re thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust."

They've enlisted Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Glenn Weiss to direct the live broadcast on April 25.

Although considerably scaled down from a normal year, the producers have said they are committed to holding an in-person event at Los Angeles' Union Station for nominees, presenters, and limited guests.

Unlike the Golden Globes, there will be no Zoom elements, and attendees are expected to dress up, The Associated Press reported.

The Oscars will be televised on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.