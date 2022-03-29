Pinkett Smith posts about 'healing' days after husband slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media on Tuesday to post a simple message: "This is a season for healing, and I am here for it." Her cryptic post comes two days after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The incident occurred while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary. During his dialogue, he made a joke about Pinkett Smith, saying he was looking forward to a sequel to "G.I. Jane" because of her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith revealed last year she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Smith then got out of his seat, walked up to Rock, and slapped him.

Rock responded, “Will Smith just smacked the (expletive) outta me!”

Once he sat back down, Smith shouted to Rock twice, “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Shortly after that, Smith won his first-ever Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the movie "King Richard."

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy but not to Rock.

That apology came on Monday when Smith issued a statement saying his "behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

Williams himself directly responded to the incident by condemning what the actor did.

"We don't know all the details of what happened," Williams said to NBC News through his son, Chavoita LeSane. "But we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense."

Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, weighed in on the shocking moment, telling ABC News affiliate 6ABC that that is something she has never seen her son do.

"He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime... I've never seen him do that," she said to the Philadelphia news station.

Also, on Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it was launching a review into the incident.

Rock has not publically responded.